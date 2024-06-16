Stall at Norcross car boot to close for the next couple of months - this is why
The popular Thornton-Cleveleys event operates every Saturday, Sunday, and bank holiday Monday from March to October.
Kick Ass Cheese said due to holidays it would hopefully be back for August for the next event.
Announcing the news on the Norcross Car Boot Facebook, a spokesperson said: “We will be back Sunday and then we won’t be back until possibly August due to holidays.
“Come and get your cheese or treat your dad for Father’s Day.
"We have 15 unique flavours of cheese, plus crackers and chutneys.
“You won’t be disappointed.”
