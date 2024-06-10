Norcross car boot sale customer left 'disgusted' after finding sex toys on the grass
The woman in question who attended the Thornton-Cleveleys event which operates every Saturday, Sunday, and bank holiday Monday from March to October, said she had been with her family and couldn’t believe her eyes.
She said: “Just been to Norcross car boot as usual.
“We have grandad and often have family and little ones with us. We all love it but NOT anymore!
“There were sex toys and all kinds of adult paraphernalia laid out across the grass for children to pick up.
“I couldn't believe that this was allowed at a car boot sale.”
She added that when she approached staff about what she had found she was told that they could not control what people sold.
She added: “I was told "we cannot control what people sell at a car boot" from the people on the gate.
“And "it's allowed but they cannot sell them to under 18's" unbelievable!
"I would have thought there would be some kind of ethical or moral standards at what has always been a family day out? But obviously not! Disgusting!"
However, a spokesperson for the car boot sale refuted the woman’s claims as ‘absolute rubbish’. They said: “This is absolute rubbish.
“We went over to the stall to investigate and found a couple of packaged adult toys on a stall which had thousands of other electrical items.
Sign up for our free newsletters now “The lady that complained was adamant that this was illegal so I looked it up on Google and found that it wasn’t and a license isn’t required - the only rule is that the sale of goods would be to over 18s.
“I tried to show her this and she still wasn’t having it. “As far as we are concerned any new items that can be purchased on Amazon or the other online shops are permitted to be sold at the carboot.”
