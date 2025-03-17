St Patrick's Day shenanigans at Ma Kellys Station as dancers perform River Dance for excited customers

If you venture down to Ma Kellys Station in Blackpool today you could be forgiven for thinking you had been transported to Ireland with a sea of green dancers there to greet you.

For St Patrick’s Day the popular pub, located at 77 Talbot Road, The Showcase Entertainments International Dancers will be performing their Irish Dancing routine at Ma Kelly’s Blackpool today and this weekend.

The fabulous The Showboat Blackpool dancers are back today for The River Dance at 2:50pmplaceholder image
Take a little sneak peek of them performing in the video and why not catch them in real time this afternoon.

Why do we celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day?

Saint Patrick’s Day is held every year on March 17. Over the years, the religious holiday commemorating the death of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, has metamorphosed into a day of celebrating Irish culture through parades, music, special foods, dances and a lot of green - the colour commonly associated with the saint.

What does sláinte mean?

“Cheers” in Irish is sláinte which is pronounced a bit like “slawn-che” which means health.

