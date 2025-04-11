Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Town centre improvements are well underway with a new bus shelter already complete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The St Annes Improvements Project, a cornerstone of the St Annes Masterplan, is set to bring transformative changes to the town centre.

And one change that has now been completed after a setback due to bad weather in January is an additional bus shelter on the new northern bus lay-by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Annes town centre improvements taking shape with new bus shelter complete. | Fylde Council

Read More Fylde Council unveils plans for two regeneration projects in St Annes aimed at enhancing visitor experience

A spokesperson for Fylde Council said: “The team has made excellent progress at St Annes Square, installing an additional bus shelter on the new northern bus lay-by and laying concrete and kerbs.

“We thank all passengers and residents for your patience!”

To find out more about the project click HERE.