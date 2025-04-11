St Annes town centre improvements taking shape with new bus shelter complete

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 15:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Town centre improvements are well underway with a new bus shelter already complete.

The St Annes Improvements Project, a cornerstone of the St Annes Masterplan, is set to bring transformative changes to the town centre.

And one change that has now been completed after a setback due to bad weather in January is an additional bus shelter on the new northern bus lay-by.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
St Annes town centre improvements taking shape with new bus shelter complete.St Annes town centre improvements taking shape with new bus shelter complete.
St Annes town centre improvements taking shape with new bus shelter complete. | Fylde Council

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesperson for Fylde Council said: “The team has made excellent progress at St Annes Square, installing an additional bus shelter on the new northern bus lay-by and laying concrete and kerbs.

“We thank all passengers and residents for your patience!”

To find out more about the project click HERE.

Related topics:TrafficTravelSt Annes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice