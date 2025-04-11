St Annes town centre improvements taking shape with new bus shelter complete
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The St Annes Improvements Project, a cornerstone of the St Annes Masterplan, is set to bring transformative changes to the town centre.
And one change that has now been completed after a setback due to bad weather in January is an additional bus shelter on the new northern bus lay-by.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesperson for Fylde Council said: “The team has made excellent progress at St Annes Square, installing an additional bus shelter on the new northern bus lay-by and laying concrete and kerbs.
“We thank all passengers and residents for your patience!”
To find out more about the project click HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.