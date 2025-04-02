Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fylde Council has unveiled plans for two major regeneration projects in St Annes aimed at enhancing accessibility, connectivity and the visitor experience.

These improvements, part of the wider St Annes Masterplan, include a £1.5 million transformation of Garden Street and a collaborative scheme to improve Orchard Road with St Annes Town Council.

The Garden Street project will create a vibrant pedestrian link between Ashton Gardens and St Annes Square, boosting footfall and accessibility.

The investment will improve public spaces, connect key locations and create flexible areas for community events.

Fylde Council will engage closely with local businesses and stakeholders to ensure the project meets the town’s needs.

A public engagement exercise will be held to gather feedback and ensure the plans benefit everyone.

Councillor Karen Buckley, Leader of Fylde Council, said: “This investment reinforces our commitment to revitalising St Annes town centre.

“By transforming Garden Street into an inviting gateway, we are supporting local businesses and creating spaces that encourage people to explore and enjoy everything our town has to offer.”

To reduce disruption, work is planned outside the main tourist season in coordination with the Highways Authority.

Improvements to Orchard Road will address safety concerns, including uneven paving and poor lighting.

The project aims to make the route between St Annes Square and Wood Street more welcoming, particularly in the evenings.

Councillor Buckley added: “These much-needed improvements to Orchard Road demonstrate our commitment to making St Annes a safe, accessible, and welcoming destination for all.”

The project will retain the road’s distinctive character by using existing materials where possible and adding new planting, tree replacements, and illuminated bollards.

Councillor Gavin Harrison, Chair of St Annes Town Council, said: “We are proud to partner with Fylde Council on this important project.

“Together, we can achieve great things for our community.”

Both projects are part of the ongoing St Annes Masterplan, with further phases planned after Easter to avoid major disruptions.