A pensioner who was convicted of abusing five boys while leading a Boy’s Brigade group killed himself the morning he was due to be released from prison.

William Bissett of Rossendale Road, St Annes, was convicted in January 2020 of 17 counts of indecently assaulting boys in the 80s and 90s and was jailed for six-and-a-half years. In 2021, he was convicted of further offences and sentenced to another year in prison.

Mr Bissett was an inmate at Leyland’s Wymott Prison and was due to be released on October 13, 2023. Records show that he was “polite and courteous, and enjoyed doing the work that he was allocated.”

In June 2023, he learned that he would not be able to return to his marital home as it was within a geographical exclusion zone for victim protection purposes. He was upset, and his family appealed against the decision but it was upheld. As his release date approached, staff told him that he would be given accommodation by his local council, outside the exclusion zone.

On October 10, Mr Bissett’s release paperwork was submitted to a prison manager and she asked if the exclusion zone could be revised. Mr Bissett’s community offender manager raised the issue and it was referred to HMPPS headquarters. Once again, the decision was upheld. It would mean being separated from his wife of 56 years.

On October 12, Mr Bissett had a video meeting with the council housing team. They confirmed his appointment for the day of his release and said that they would arrange hotel accommodation outside the exclusion zone. That evening he telephoned his wife. They discussed his pending release the following day and he asked her to bring some identification for him, and some clothes.

On the morning of his release, Mr Bissett was found hanging in his cell. CPR was started, but he was confirmed dead upon the arrival of paramedics.

Prison Ombudsman investigation

A Prison and Probabtion Ombudsman (PPO) investigation was conducted into Mr Bissett’s death, but no recommendations over his care were made. A report states that he gave no indication to staff that he was at risk of suicide or self-harm throughout his time at Wymott and says: “We are satisfied that staff could not have foreseen his actions.”

The report also states that Mr Bissett was managed “with compassion and cared for by competent, confident staff”, and that inspectors found no evidence that correct procedures were not followed in relation to requests regarding the exclusion zone.

Prevention of Future Deaths Report

An inquest into Mr Bissett’s death was held from January 13 to 22, 2025, and concluded that he died by suicide. The jury found that a failure of advance planning prior to October 5 2023 for accommodation for Mr Bissett on release and insufficient engagement with Mr Bissett by prison offender management and the probation service may have contributed to his death.

Now a Prevention of Future Deaths Report has been made to the Governor at HMP Wymott, the Head of Healthcare HMP Wymott and the Chief Probation Officer by Coroner Nicholas Rheinberg of Liverpool and Wirrall.

Among concerns raised were that:

- Mr Bissett was only seen by his Community Offender Manager eight days before his release date

- “No sufficient attempt was made to engage with Mr Bissett to discuss accommodation in the event that he was unable to find a place to live himself.”

- 56 days before release, it being clear that Mr Bissett had nowhere to go, planning for accommodation should have been commenced with Fylde Borough Council who would have the duty to provide temporary housing and who would have engaged with Mr Bissett to discuss his requirements.

- 56 days before release HMP Wymott should have informed the Fylde Coast Local Authorities that Mr Bissett would be homeless upon release so that his name appeared on the agenda for the monthly Prison Release Meeting. This was not done.-

- “Lack of planning for release and lack of engagement left Mr Bissett only with the knowledge that he would probably have to live the rest of his life separated from his wife. No attempt was made to help him come to terms with this reality.”

The interested parties have until March 18 to respond to the coroner.