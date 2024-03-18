Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Save the date as Poulton-le-Fylde will be filled with culture this June as a theatre, music, and dance festival comes to the town.

Spot On Festival, run by Culturapedia, is Lancashire’s rural and library-touring theatre network. It hosts high-quality professional arts events in local venues.

The Spot On Festival coming to Poulton-le-Fylde this June promises to be jam packed.

It will provide a jam-packed weekend of live performances across Poulton Town Centre from Friday 14 to Sunday, June 16.

Artists from all over the UK and across the globe including Norway, China, and Canada will be in attendance.

There will also be street performers, shop at stalls provided by some of the best artisan makers in the North West and refreshments from a host of cafes, bars and delicious food sellers in town.

Between shows, Spot On Festival will showcase local talent with community groups singing, dancing and performing on the marketplace Festival Stage, which on the Saturday will be compered by Coastal Radio’s Scott Gallagher. How do I get tickets?

Members of the public can buy tickets to see theatre, music, dance and shows for families across the weekend, hosted by Poulton Community Hall, the medieval Parish Church and the welcoming Library.

Traders wanted Culturapedia is calling out for traders, bar, cafe and restaurant owners to come forward with ideas about how to incorporate their offer into the festival planning. Robert Howell, Director, Culturapedia: Spot On Festival said: "This festival is for you.

"We want Poulton Town Centre to thrive and would love you to participate. You might want to offer a special deal over the weekend to entice the crowds into your cafe/shop/bar.

"Be creative - you could programme your own musician or band over the weekend, and we’ll add this to the programme." Anyone interested can talk to the team at the Community Hall or contact Lyndsey, Rob or Lewis at Culturapedia on 01254 674777 or email [email protected]. Poulton-le-Fylde Community Hall, Culturapedia and Wyre Council are hosting the Spot On Festival Poulton-le-Fylde with support from Wyre Council and Arts Council England.