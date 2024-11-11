First look inside new bar Marcel's ahead of opening on Clifton Street

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 15:51 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 15:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new bar is coming to Blackpool and the Gazette have had a sneak peek inside.

Boasting a red sign called Marcel’s, the black building is located on Clifton Street next to La Fontana restaurant.

Marcel's on Clifton Street, Blackpool, looks primed to open soon.Marcel's on Clifton Street, Blackpool, looks primed to open soon.
Marcel's on Clifton Street, Blackpool, looks primed to open soon. | Blackpool Business News

The premises appear to be a bar/restaurant judging by the interior which boasts pool tables, a games room and spacious bar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The premises appear to be a bar/restaurant judging by the interior which boasts pool tables, a games room and spacious bar.The premises appear to be a bar/restaurant judging by the interior which boasts pool tables, a games room and spacious bar.
The premises appear to be a bar/restaurant judging by the interior which boasts pool tables, a games room and spacious bar. | Blackpool Business News

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The name Marcel derives its origins from the French language and is derived from the Latin name Marcellus. Marcellus was a byname derived from Marcus, meaning young warrior or warlike.

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Works for the new business seem to be nearing completion and should hopefully be open within the new month or so.

Related topics:BusinessBarsBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice