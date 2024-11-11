Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new bar is coming to Blackpool and the Gazette have had a sneak peek inside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boasting a red sign called Marcel’s, the black building is located on Clifton Street next to La Fontana restaurant.

Marcel's on Clifton Street, Blackpool, looks primed to open soon. | Blackpool Business News

The premises appear to be a bar/restaurant judging by the interior which boasts pool tables, a games room and spacious bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premises appear to be a bar/restaurant judging by the interior which boasts pool tables, a games room and spacious bar. | Blackpool Business News

The name Marcel derives its origins from the French language and is derived from the Latin name Marcellus. Marcellus was a byname derived from Marcus, meaning young warrior or warlike.

Works for the new business seem to be nearing completion and should hopefully be open within the new month or so.