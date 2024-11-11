First look inside new bar Marcel's ahead of opening on Clifton Street
Boasting a red sign called Marcel’s, the black building is located on Clifton Street next to La Fontana restaurant.
The premises appear to be a bar/restaurant judging by the interior which boasts pool tables, a games room and spacious bar.
The name Marcel derives its origins from the French language and is derived from the Latin name Marcellus. Marcellus was a byname derived from Marcus, meaning young warrior or warlike.
Works for the new business seem to be nearing completion and should hopefully be open within the new month or so.
