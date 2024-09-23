Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six businesses from Lancashire and Yorkshire have joined forces to offer one deserving couple the “wedding of a lifetime” worth £10,000.

The Alma Inn in Laneshawbridge, Ava Rose Hamilton, Bridgewater Menswear, Coco Aesthetics, Peter Anslow Photography and Luke Hearne Stylist have joined forces to create the complete wedding package that will ensure the winners “have a day they will never forget”.

What could I win?

The Alma Inn will host 50 day and evening guests on their Classic Wedding Package, and also include a DJ, which all adds up to £4,800.

The bride will receive a stunning Ava Rose Hamilton gown worth £2,000, while her partner will wear a suit worth £300 from Bridgewater Menswear.

Coco Aesthetics will provide treatments and laser hair removal to the value of £1,000, and wedding hair for the bride and wedding party worth £1,149 will be provided by Luke Hearne Stylist.

And, to make sure everyone has lasting memories of what is certain to be an incredible day, Peter Anslow Photography will look after all the imagery, worth £750.

How can I enter?

Couples simply need to head to the @almainnlbridgeweddings account on Instagram to enter, where they will be asked to explain in no more than 250 words why they should be the lucky recipients of this amazing £10,000 package.

When will the competition close?

The competition closes on October 13.

When will the winner be announced?

The winner will then be chosen by a panel including representatives from the six local businesses, and announced on Friday, October 25.

“We’ve had so many incredible entries already,” said Paula Chappell, owner of bridal couture company Ava Rose Hamilton, who have branches in Colne and Silsden.

“It is amazing how resilient some people have been despite the challenges life has thrown at them, and how many wonderful couples give so much back to their communities in their work and volunteering or to their own family members.”

Joycelyn Neve, MD of the Seafood Pub Company, owners of the Alma Inn, explained it was important that local businesses come together so that couples can use that network to make planning their special day a little easier.

“Organising everything you need for a wedding can be stressful, but by working together the businesses who have donated prizes for this competition can offer a total and bespoke solution for every couple,” she said.

“Our role is to make it as easy as possible and to do all the hard work so that everyone can enjoy the planning and then the excitement of the day itself,” she said.