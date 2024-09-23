A sold-out Tower Ballroom of 1,100 guests gathered to watch the highlight of the county’s businesses year where 20 winners took centre stage and memories were made.

Under the iconic shadow of the BIBAs statues, Service Care Solutions scooped Business of the Year, sponsored by headline partner Lancashire County Council.

Their delight echoed across the cavernous setting with a party atmosphere from the moments the doors opened and the BIBAs team welcomed guests, sponsors, suppliers and finalists.

The awards got underway following a sumptuous, Lancashire-based four-course meal prepared by long BIBAs suppliers, Campbell & Rowley. Guest presenter Brendan Cole welcomed guests before the awards presenters took to the stage.

Take a look at 51 fabulous photos from the BIBAs Awards.

1 . The 2024 BIBAs Awards winners on stage at the Blackpool tower ballroom. The 2024 BIBAs Awards winners on stage at the Blackpool tower ballroom. | BIBAs Awards Photo: BIBAs Awards Photo Sales

2 . 2024 Lancastrian of the year, Kam Kothia 2024 Lancastrian of the year, Kam Kothia | BIBAs Awards 2024 Photo: BIBAs Awards 2024 Photo Sales

3 . Crowds celebrate at the BIBAs Awards 2024. Crowds celebrate at the BIBAs Awards 2024. | BIBAs Awards Photo: BIBAs Awards Photo Sales

4 . People celebrate the BIBAs Awards 2024 People celebrate the BIBAs Awards 2024 | BIBAs Awards Photo: BIBAs Awards Photo Sales

5 . People celebrate the BIBAs Awards 2024 People celebrate the BIBAs Awards 2024 | BIBAs Awards Photo: BIBAs Awards Photo Sales

6 . BIBAs Awards 2024 BIBAs Awards 2024 | BIBAs Awards Photo: BIBAs Awards Photo Sales