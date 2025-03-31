Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Easter half around the corner there are many fun-filled family activities taking place across Merlin's Blackpool attractions.

If you are stuck for what to do with the kids over the break - take a look at some of these events:

Six fantastic ideas for half term Easter family fun in Blackpool including visiting the Gruffalo and his friends. | The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse

Circus - 2025 Show

Mooky and Mr Boo are back for another epic season of slapstick humour and hysterical antics. Joining them is an incredibly talented line up of international artists who are bringing you trapeze, acrobatics, foot juggling, the impressive Globe of Speed and so much more! Visitors can expect hilarious fun, edge-of-your-seat stunts, and an awe-striking finale surprise.

SEA LIFE – Turtle Rescue

SEA LIFE Blackpool visitors will have the opportunity to become ocean heroes as they embark on an exciting Turtle Rescue Mission. Along the way, you’ll discover fascinating facts about different turtle species, including what they eat, how much they weigh, and the challenges they face in the wild. Plus, don’t miss the chance to meet Phoenix, SEA LIFE Blackpool’s very own resident Green Sea Turtle!

SEA LIFE – Jawsome Sharks

Why not join Professor Finn’s Jawsome Sharks Easter Egg Hunt. This Easter, dive into an egg-citing underwater family adventure at SEA LIFE Blackpool. Embark on a fascinating activity trail to discover various species of shark eggs hidden throughout the aquarium. Along the way, visitors will also have the chance to meet the many fascinating shark residents of SEA LIFE.

Gruffalo – Zog 15 Years

Exact dates have yet to be confirmed but why not help celebrate 15 Years of Zog by joining the Magical Dragon Quest this Easter. Embark on an enchanting adventure at The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse this April! Hidden throughout the clubhouse are six colourful little dragons, each guarding a special letter. Once visitors have found them all, they will receive a golden star... just like Zog.

Peter Rabbit Reopening (28th March – 2nd November)

Peter Rabbit Explore and Play has relaunched for 2025, featuring a very special new addition… a Lily Bobtail figure! The interactive multi-sensory family attraction based on the beloved award-winning animated TV series includes exciting themed zones for visitors to explore, and see if they have what it takes to join the Secret Treehouse Club!

The Blackpool Tower Dungeon Easter Show (5th – 27th April)

This Easter, Blackpool Tower Dungeons visitors can step into the year 1446, when King Henry VI granted Sir Thomas de Ashton the power to transmute base metals into gold to help pay off the Crown’s debt. But within the depths of the Alchemist’s lab, a sinister secret lurks.

To purchase tickets for any of the above or to find more information visit their websites.