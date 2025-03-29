Whether you are looking for traditional Easter festivities or something a little different, Lancashire has it all.
Here is a small selection of not-to-be missed things to see and do as a family or even by yourself over the Easter break.
Take a look at 15 fun-packed ideas.
1. Egg rolling in Preston
Egg Rolling is a big Easter tradition in Preston, going back more than 150 years. Join in the fun on Easter Monday from 11am to 4pm in Avenham Park. There will be a range of paid for and free attractions on offer. Photo: UGC
2. Pendle Hill Properties Easter Egg Hunt
The egg-straordinary Pendle Hill Properties #ShopLocal competition is back for its fourth year, bringing Easter magic to Longridge with over 200 chocolate eggs up for grabs.More than 2,000 primary school children will be invited to showcase their creativity by colouring an Easter egg, then posting their masterpiece in the special post boxes located in participating local shops between Monday, April 7, and 12pm on Saturday, April 19. Each shop has been gifted 20 delicious Easter eggs from Pendle Hill Properties, ready to be handed out to the young artists on a first-come, first-served basis. Photo: UGC
3. Level Preston
Level Preston on Lancaster Road provides fun-filled entertainment with bowling, laser tag, mini golf, bowling and more - guaranteed to keep you busy - and the kids, for a while! Photo: Google
4. Brockholes Nature Reserve
Why not take in the scenery and some nature at Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston New Road, Samlesbury. The eetland and woodland nature reserve is home to many rare bird species, and a floating visitor village. Photo: Visit Lancashire
5. Irishman's Tower at Hoghton Tower
Why not get away for the Easter break by booking the Irishman's Tower at Hoghton Tower. The Irishman’s Tower occupies one of the former garrisons that interrupt the ramparts surrounding Hoghton Tower. This two-floor, cosy historic property is the perfect base for your rural retreat. Here you will be able to relax and unwind, enjoying some of the best views over one of the most beautiful areas of the country. Photo: Visit Lancashire
6. Ribby Hall Village
Why not book in for a break at Ribby Hall Village in Kirkham. Ribby Hall is a fantastic place for an Easter break for the whole family with everything right on site. Set in 130 acres of beautiful Lancashire countryside and the county’s only five-star holiday village, it boasts excellent facilities including indoor swimming pool with racer slides and tropical themed splash zone, badminton and squash coasts, boating lake, nine-hole golf course, adventure golf course, plus there is a series of great events such as Easter Shows and Easter themed arts and crafts workshops throughout the holidays. Photo: Ribby Hall Village
