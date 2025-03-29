5 . Irishman's Tower at Hoghton Tower

Why not get away for the Easter break by booking the Irishman's Tower at Hoghton Tower. The Irishman’s Tower occupies one of the former garrisons that interrupt the ramparts surrounding Hoghton Tower. This two-floor, cosy historic property is the perfect base for your rural retreat. Here you will be able to relax and unwind, enjoying some of the best views over one of the most beautiful areas of the country. Photo: Visit Lancashire