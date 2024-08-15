Single woman, 42, from St Annes issues Facebook appeal to find her Prince Charming
and live on Freeview channel 276
One lady who did just that was a 42-year-old from St Annes who the Gazette have chosen to keep anonymous.
The lady in question posted on a Facebook forum citing that she would like to meet ‘a single man with a good sense of humour and at least 2 brain cells’.
The post read: I'm expecting some stick for this but nothing ventured and all that! I'm 42, single and looking for a single man with a good sense of humour and at least 2 brain cells. “I know this isn't Tinder and am on dating sites etc. But just thought posting on here wouldn't do any harm!”
She added that she was trying to break the taboo that being over 40 and single is something to be ashamed of.
Her post was met with a flurry of positive comments, with one person saying good on her and that ‘if you don’t ask you don’t get’, while another added she ‘now had a fan club’ and to keep them updated.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.