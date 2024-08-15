Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gone are the days of solely using dating apps to find a mate, nowadays people are thinking outside the box by using billboards and even Facebook groups.

One lady who did just that was a 42-year-old from St Annes who the Gazette have chosen to keep anonymous.

Could you be the one? | AFP via Getty Images

The lady in question posted on a Facebook forum citing that she would like to meet ‘a single man with a good sense of humour and at least 2 brain cells’.

The post read: I'm expecting some stick for this but nothing ventured and all that! I'm 42, single and looking for a single man with a good sense of humour and at least 2 brain cells. “I know this isn't Tinder and am on dating sites etc. But just thought posting on here wouldn't do any harm!”

She added that she was trying to break the taboo that being over 40 and single is something to be ashamed of.

Her post was met with a flurry of positive comments, with one person saying good on her and that ‘if you don’t ask you don’t get’, while another added she ‘now had a fan club’ and to keep them updated.