FAO 5’5” blonde admirer - you asked - we delivered!

A lonely heart who posted an ad in a Facebook group in the hope of locating a running hunk in pink shorts has had her prayers answered as the Gazette has tracked him down!

The woman posted a lonely hearts-type ad which read: “Hoping to find the guy that was running down Garstang Road today (Monday) 12pm, pink shorts, topless… are you single? “I see you running a lot (in a non stalker way) and well… you have great legs! “If you are single please comment on this post and maybe we can go on a date. “From your 5’5” blonde admirer.”

Drum roll please.....

The guy in question is 38-year-old Kyle Ashton - a former PT instructor who served in the military for 15 years.

Driver Kyle who lives in Weeton says he wasn’t aware of the fuss over his pink shorts until he was out running and was stopped by a man who said he was the ‘pink shorts guy’.

He said: “I was out running with my headphones in when a builder stopped me and said, ‘you’re him - the pink shorts guy.

“I thought he was maybe drunk as I hadn’t a clue what he meant.

“When I got home from my run I googled pink shorts guy and it was in the Blackpool Gazette. I couldn’t believe it.”

5’11” Kyle, who has blue eyes and dark hair, is currently single, and likes women with a GSOH, are fun and honest, under 5’5 and with curves.

He describes himself as living a simple and active life and says his Nike pink shorts are the only ones he owns, and he will keep wearing them on runs!

What message does he have for his 5’5” blonde admirer?

“Just to say thank you to her. It’s very flattering to know you have made someone’s day.

“If you are reading this, next time you see me out for a run come and say hi!”