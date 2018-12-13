Simon is a songwriting star again as he impresses in Last Choir Singing contest

He’s done it again!

An accountant’s skill as a songwriter has reaped dividends as he’s won the nationwide search for a song in a prestigious choral competition for the second time.

Songwriter Simon Cox with Radio Lancashire presenter John Gillmore and George Critchley, chairman of True Bearing, after being voted the winner of the Last Choir Singing songwriting contest

Simon Cox, from Lytham, submitted his song ‘Believe’ into the Last Choir Singing songwriting contest and his song triumphed thanks to a public vote.

He was one of six people shortlisted from across the UK and all the songs were performed on BBC Radio Lancashire before the vote opened.

Last year, Simon’s song ‘Golden Days’ also won the search for the song to be performed by primary school choir finalists in the Lancashire-wide Last Choir Singing competition. You can watch him performing the song here.

Simon said: “It was unbelievable to see my song ‘Golden Days’ performed in the Last Choir Singing finals last year and I cried at least four or five times.”

His new song ‘Believe’ will be performed by all the primary schools taking part in the June grand final.

Last Choir Singing is created and sponsored by True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners, based in Chorley, and is the brainchild of chairman, George Critchley, who announced Simon as the winning songwriter.

Simon, 43, first began playing a guitar in his early teens and at one time was a member of local band, Riser.

When Simon started work as a trainee accountant he moved away from the band, but not before meeting his wife, Emma, with whom he now has five children.

It was Emma’s connection with Brian House Hospice that began the fund-raising journey for ‘Golden Days’, last year’s winner.

The song raises money for the hospice every time it is downloaded from iTunes. Simon was approached to audition for Britain’s Got Talent when producers saw ‘Golden Days’ performed on YouTube with local schoolchildren.

The Britain’s Got Talent journey didn’t progress, but Simon wrote ‘Believe’ as another song in the repertoire in case it was needed for the television show.

He said: “Believe includes all the classic tricks that wows an audience such as a key change and a rap. I’ve not heard it performed by a choir yet, but I’m excited and think it will sound brilliant.”

Watch the video above to hear Simon’s niece, Sophie Cox, sing ‘Believe’, with the rap performed by Blackpool and The Fylde College music student, Michael Kadenge.

Find out more about the Last Choir Singing at the website lastchoirsinging.co.uk