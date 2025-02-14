Lancashire ‘gem’, The Shard Riverside Inn, will be ‘brought back to where it was’, after it was acquired by a local engineering family.

Nigel Taziker, who lives five minutes away from the well-known hotel, bar and restaurant in Hambleton, led the deal alongside his father, Tom. The men are well-known as founders of engineering specialist Taziker Industrial.

The 23-bedroom hotel, bar and restaurant is located near the market town of Poulton-le-Fylde in the village of Hambleton, had been on the market for £2.3m last year. It is not known what the family, paid, but they say they say they will make an initial investment to refurbish the property.

Nigel said it was ‘business as usual’, adding: “The Shard Riverside Inn is a real gem in the local area and a place we know extremely well. When the opportunity came up to buy it, we couldn’t say no. We are in the process of bringing The Shard Riverside back to where it was through a significant investment programme. While it will be business as usual for all our loyal customers, the aim is to work alongside our team, as we look to breathe new life into the hotel.”

The Shard Riverside in Hambleton, Poulton-le-Fylde was on the market for £2.3 million. Credit: Everard and Cole | Everard and Cole

The Taziker family was advised on the deal by Pannone Corporate. The transaction was led by Gareth Birch, associate partner in the firm’s real estate team. He said: “We’ve worked alongside Nigel and his family for a number of years and we’re delighted to have supported them on a deal that clearly means a lot – not just to the family, but to the local community.

“Everyone is invested in the future The Shard Riverside and the Taziker family’s investment means this local institution will continue to be an important fixture on the banks of the River Wyre.”

The restaurant and bar dates back to 1766. The building is named after the nearby Shard Bridge – was a ferryman’s cottage known as Shard House. In the Victorian times, author of Black Beauty, Anna Sewell, was known to often visit her relatives who lived at the property.