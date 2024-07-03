Popular Lancashire gastro pub and hotel put on the market for £2.3m

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:04 BST
A highly-rated gastro pub with 23 rooms has gone up for sale.

Shard Riverside in Old Bridge Lane, Hambleton, is rated as 4/5 on Tripadvisor and 4.4/5 on Google Reviews, from more than 1,000 customers.

The business describes itself as the Fylde coast’s “best-kept secret" and prides itself on providing traditional Lancashire recipes, prepared in-house using local, seasonal ingredients.

It’s gone on the market for £2.3m with agents Everard Cole Ltd, who say the business generates net yearly profits of £369,241.

Shard RiversideShard Riverside
Shard Riverside | Everard Cole/Rightmove

What’s on offer?

The agent says the three-storey property has an “stunning view” across the River Wyre and includes an open plan bar area providing seating for approximately 30 people, a restaurant/dining area accommodating approximately 70 covers, a large commercial catering kitchen with prep and wash up areas, as well as 23 letting rooms, a reception area and separate meeting room for 20 people.

In addition to the letting bedrooms there is a one bedroom managers flat with separate lounge, kitchen and bathroom. Externally there is a car park and large riverside patio area for around 100 customers.

The business has been approached for comment.

