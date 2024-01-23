Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We've rounded up all the shows coming to the famous Blackpool's Winter Gardens this February.

The Church Street venue has magic and music, crafts and brass, dancing and historical explorations in store for the lucky people of Lancashire next month. So whatever you like, let the Winter Gardnes entertain you into Spring.

Here is the line up for February 2024 and information on how to book tickets:

01 February:

Radio Gaga – Offering the ultimate celebration of Queen, Radio Gaga are hailed as “One of the best Queen tribute bands around” by Wall of Sound’s John McEvoy. Recreating the magic from the glory days of Queen’s touring era, the show will include all the favourites of Bohemian Rhapsody, I want to Break Free, Don’t Stop Me Now and many more. So let the Winter Gardens put you Under Pressure and enjoy A Kind of Magic with them!

02 – 04 February

UK Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival – Over three days expect to be blown away by the UK’s Blues, Rhythm and Rock acts. With performances from Eric Bibb, The Cinelli Brothers, Cardinal Black, Colosseum and many more, this festival will showcase and celebrate the best of our homegrown talent whilst introducing new artists.

03 February

Diversity – The UK’s most successful dance troupe will storm the stage with their all-new show. After winning the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, Diversity has really put the UK’s Street Dance scene on the map, and with several sold-out tours already under their belt, this latest tour promises more progressive dance innovation that Diversity is synonymous with. Founding member, Ashley Banjo, was awarded an MBE for services todance in 2022 and is a judge on ITV’s Dancing on Ice. There is high demand so act quick!

05 – 08 February

Schools Alive 2024 – This will be Blackpool’s biggest event in Music Services to date, incorporating 39 performances from ensembles and schools. This show promises a big celebration of live music making in Blackpool and Lancashire.

09 – 11 February

Love Live Festival – This 3-day festival features some of the biggest names in contemporary Rock Music, including performances from Praying Mantis, The Brew, Bad Touch, Dare & Chantel McGregor to name a few. Love Live is an absolute must-see for all rock fans and promises some unforgettable live sets from rock legends as well as up-and-coming artists.

21 February

Venue Tour – This is described as an "unforgettable" guided tour of Blackpool’s Winter Gardens. The historic venue and Grade II listed building has seen many incredible performances since opening in 1878 and this tour allows access across the venue including backstage at the Opera House, the impressive Spanish Suite as well as a Waltz in The Empress Ballroom followed by refreshments in the stunning Mazzei Café.

22 – 24 February

Madagascar The Musical – Join Alex, Melman, Marty & Gloria on their escapade from New York City Zoo to the wilds of Madagascar. This family favourite promises high-energy dance alongside an upbeat score that is proving to be a hit with all generations. Featuring CBBC and Strictly Come Dancing star Karim Zeroual as King Julien.

27 February

Dance Live! – Embracing the ever-evolving digital world, this dance event is taking the country and social media by storm. Dance Live! sees schools and colleges compete in choreographed routines against a digital backdrop, showcasing their skills in not only dance, but performance, creative design and off-stage technical work too.

How you can book tickets for shows at the Winter Gardens

Call the Box Office on 0844 770 0593.

Visit the Box Office during opening hours at 97 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HL.