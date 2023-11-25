December is a busy month so we've rounded up all the shows hitting the stage at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

Whether the panto is your thing or you prefer a musical to stand up there is something for everyone at the Church Street venue.

Here is the line up for December 2023:

01 December:

Australian Pink Floyd - The critically lauded The Australian Pink Floyd Show have announced The Dark Side Of The Moon tour for 2023 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd’s timeless classic album.

The Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Tour will bring to the stage an album that means so much to Pink Floyd fans all over the world. Originally released in 1973, The Dark Side of The Moon is one of the best-selling and most critically acclaimed albums of all time.

Victrex Christmas Party

02 December:

Boxing – VIP Promotions

Hurst Dance Event

Winter Gardens Trust Christmas Market - Following the success of last year’s event and hot off the heels of its Print Fair in October, the High Street Heritage Action Zone is hosting Blackpool Creative Christmas Market on 2nd December, bringing 50 local independent traders under one roof.

Step Into Christmas - Celebrate the festive season in unparalleled style as the ‘Step Into Christmas Ball’ makes its grand return to the Winter Gardens. Embark on a captivating evening that promises to delight all senses.

03 December:

Lost in Music - The night out of the year that you need more than ever, is back! Get ready to get LOST IN MUSIC! The show that everyone is talking about, now even BIGGER!

Christmas Hits - Winter Gardens Blackpool invites students from Lancashire Dance Schools to perform in the magnificent Empress Ballroom. This gives the opportunity, for the children, to experience performing at the Empress Ballroom in a professional setting that has been home to many of the world’s biggest stars throughout the years.

05 December - 09 December:

The Full Monty - There are no heroes in Simon Beaufoy’s heartfelt play, just a group of lads trying to regain their dignity and pride. This fast and funny play is still very much of our time, as again we are hit by a cost-of-living crisis. Gaz and his mates are down on their luck and feel they have been thrown on the scrap heap, but they are determined to fight back and bare a little more than they ever thought they would have to.

07 December:

Foster Families Christmas Party

08 December:

British Cheerleading Association

Blue Light Christmas Party - Experience festive magic at the Blue Light Christmas Party! Join us at the magnificent Winter Gardens Blackpool for a dazzling evening to remember. Indulge in a delicious 2-course dinner, savouring seasonal flavours amidst the festive atmosphere, before the evening comes alive with live entertainment that will have you dancing the night away. Celebrate with friends and family at this unforgettable celebration on Friday 8 December. Get ready to be captivated by an event that promises to light up your festive season like never before.

Corporate Christmas Party

09 December:

British Cheerleading Association

One Night Only Christmas Party - Back by popular demand, the One Night Only Christmas Party at the Winter Gardens Blackpool is returning for 2023. Enjoy an arrival drink of bubbly before taking your seats for a sumptuous 3-course Christmas Meal. The evening’s entertainment will take you on a magical journey with the incredible vocalists and entertainers, Midnight Soul Sisters. They will cover classics from Motown, Northern Soul, Disco, Modern Pop and so much more. With an after-show DJ, it’s the perfect party for you, your colleagues and your friends to celebrate Christmas in style!

10 December:

British Cheerleading Association

11 December:

United Utilities Conference

12 December:

United Utilities Conference

Blackpool Music Service Concert - Blackpool Music Service is delighted to present their 21st Christmas Festival on Tuesday 12th December starting at 7.00 pm. This will celebrate the talent of Blackpool’s young vocalists and instrumentalists from across the Borough. Tickets on sale now.

13 December - 30 December

Shrek the Musical – Join Shrek and his trusty sidekick Donkey as they set out on a quest to defeat the fearsome dragon and rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona. With a heartwarming story and a cast of unforgettable characters, this musical extravaganza is a journey you won’t want to miss. The show is set to a toe-tapping soundtrack featuring fabulous songs like ‘I’m A Believer’, ‘Big Bright Beautiful World’ and ‘I Know It’s Today’. These tunes will have you humming all the way home. It’s the perfect night out for the whole family, offering an award-winning show that promises a musical spectacular for big kids and little kids alike.

13 December:

United Utilities Conference

14 December:

United Utilities Conference

Corporate Christmas Party

15 December:

United Utilities Conference

Corporate Christmas Party x2

16 December:

Young Farmers DIY

17 December:

Winter Ball - The Winter Ball @ The Winter Gardens Featuring Strictly’s Vincent Simone and Victoria Martin. Come and join us to dance the night away for our second year at ‘The Winter Ball’ in the World-Famous Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Enjoy the famous ballroom on arrival before taking your seats for a fabulous Christmas meal.

31 December:

NYE Family Party - Join us in the Empress Ballroom to celebrate 2023 and see in 2024 in style! NYE Soul Party - Over the last eight years, our New Year’s Eve party has become one of the most eagerly-anticipated events on the Northern Soul calendar with full houses every year… and now, this amazing event got even bigger! Please note: This is an over-18’s event.

How you can book tickets for shows at the Winter Gardens

Call the Box Office on 0844 770 0593.

Visit the Box Office during opening hours at 97 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HL.