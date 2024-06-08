Shooting Stars and Doctors star, Rose-Marie Kane, suddenly dies in Blackpool home aged 68
The Northern Ireland singer and entertainer Rose-Marie Kane has died after a suspected heart-attack.
A post on her official Facebook page said: "It is with heavy hearts and enormous great sadness, that we have to announce the sudden passing of our much loved Rose-Marie, in her beloved second home of Blackpool. Rest in Peace, dear heart.”
The Irish singer was a former judge in two series of the BBC show, Go For It.
She also appeared on The Royal Variety Show, Shooting Stars, Doctors, Big Brother's Little Brother and more.
Rose-Marie was believed to have been working on her 20th album just last week and she was due to host an evening of music and entertainment at the Joe Longthorne Theatre in Blackpool at the end of June.
Close friend and radio presenter Robin Elliot said ‘we will all miss her terribly’ and that he was ‘absolutely devastated’ in a post on Facebook.
Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he said: "I just can't believe this has happened. I've known her for a hell of a long time, I first met her in the '90s.
“I worked on a TV show with her called Something for the Weekend for the BBC, and then over the years our paths crossed many times."
The two friends had spent 'a lot of time together' in 2019 working on multiple projects.
Robin also reminisced on how they worked together on a talent show with Louis Walsh in Blackpool in 2015.
He said: "It was so sudden, the last day I was with her she was in great form. There were no health issues at all. We think it was a heart attack."
Expressing her grievance on social media, Tricia Penrose, known for playing Gina Ward in ITV's series Heartbeat, said: “I am absolutely heartbroken to lose my dear friend Rose-Marie RIP my dear heart.
“We were only together this time last week in Blackpool. I'm going to miss you so much xxx."
Singer-songwriter Janey Kirk said: "We spoke only last week. I knew she had not been well but no way was expecting this awful news.
“Won't ever forget the memories and laughs. No more dear hearts from the dearest heart ever."
