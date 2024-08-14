Search is on to find the next Miss Blackpool 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Angels Elite Models in Blackpool are on the lookout for the new Miss Blackpool 2024.
The prestigious ceremony, now in its 70th year, will take place on Friday, November 22, at Ribby Hall Village and contestants will need to be available on Sunday November 17 for a photo call and rehearsal of the opening scene, and all day from 9am on the grand final.
Karen Jean Cookson is the owner of Angels Elite Models and organiser of Miss Blackpool.
She has modelled since the age of 14 for top bridal designer Ian Stuart and travelling the world doing international shows including shows on the QE2,
She now books models, for catwalk fashion/bridal shows and photographic work.
The last winner of Miss Blackpool 2019 was Brittany Feeney.
The criteria for entering is that those wishing to apply should be aged between 17-35.
If you would like to apply click HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.