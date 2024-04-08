Meet the Lancashire beauty queen contestants at the Miss England semi final at Viva Blackpool

Organised by Angie Beasley, Director of Miss England Limited and former 1980s contestant, the event will pip contestants against one another in the hope of landing one of 20 places in the Miss England national final taking place in May, at which England’s entry to the prestigious Miss World will be selected.
The event was hosted by Lancashire's own Miss England, Aerospace Engineer Jessica Gagen who was bullied at school for being ginger.
Meet some of the Lancashire beauty queen contestants.
1. Miss England semi final contest at Viva Blackpool
Some of the contestants at the Miss England semi final contest at Viva Blackpool. Photo: Miss England
2. Miss England semi final competition at Viva Blackpool
The Current Miss England Jessica Gagen (in blue) an engineer and STEM ambassador from Skelmersdale, on stage with possible future Miss England, at the Miss England 2024 semi final competition, held at Viva Blackpool. Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Andrea
22-year-old Andrea who is a student (Film Production & screen writing). Photo: Miss England
4. Miss England semi final competition at Viva Blackpool
Current Miss England Jessica Gagen (in blue) hosted the event. Photo: Michelle Adamson
5. Miss England semi final competition at Viva Blackpool
The Miss England 2024 semi final competition was held at Viva Blackpool on Sunday evening. Photo: Michelle Adamson
6. Miss England semi final competition at Viva Blackpool
Some of the contestants. Photo: Michelle Adamson