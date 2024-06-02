Ruth Langsford 'insanely jealous' of Coleen Nolan's friendship with Eamonn Holmes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coleen Nolan and Ruth Langsford are Loose Women colleagues, as well as good friends in real life.

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan admitted Ruth Langsford was "insanely jealous" just four months before her split from Eamonn Holmes was announced.

In an interview with Express.co.uk, the star was asked about the ongoing joke between the pair that The Nolans singer would steal Eamonn from Ruth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I love winding Ruth up about him. I love him - and me and him get on so well - and Ruth's like, 'seriously, my best friend, one of my best friends?' And I know that she's insanely jealous," she admitted.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford confirmed they were divorcing after 14 years of marriage on May 25 (Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

"She gets really jealous so I love winding her up and going, 'Really, Eamonn is much better with me.' But then the papers pick it up, the magazines and stuff," she said.

"We do have a laugh about it as soon as she says something about Eamonn - like if she's negative about him," she confessed.

Intimating that Ruth had been complaining about Eamonn's health issues, she continued: "She'll say he's always moaning with all these ailments I go, 'Eamonn’s not like that with me' and she's like, 'I swear to God I'm gonna kill you.'”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eamonn has had a tough couple of years following the death of his beloved mother and his crippling health conditions.

In October 2022, the GB News star's health deteriorated significantly after a fall at home during his recovery from an earlier back surgery. The tumble resulted in a broken shoulder.

The following year, he publicly recounted how Ruth had been with him during this distressing incident, which was triggered when his legs collapsed underneath him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan admitted Ruth Langsford was "insanely jealous" just four months before her split from Eamonn Holmes (Credit: Carla Speight/Getty Images)

"I was on a curve of the stairs, and I just went back down the stairs, boom, boom, boom down the whole staircase until I hit the stone floor in the hallway".

Describing the painful aftermath, he said: "Blood was pouring out my mouth, and a bone was sticking out my shoulder. Ruth came rushing down the stairs. She kept saying, 'You're fine, everything's okay, you're fine.' I said, 'Ruthie, there is a bone sticking out of my shoulder - I'm not fine'."

Their ordeal did not stop there as they had to wait four hours for an ambulance to arrive once Ruth made the call.

Recounting the agonising wait, Eamonn explained: "Ruthie put a pillow under my head and sat with me in the hall and we tried to sleep."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For her part Ruth opened up about getting used to being his carer as well as his wife. "Being a carer is not always easy, but when someone you love needs help, you step up," she shared with a magazine.

At the beginning of the year, she expressed a wish that his health would improve, saying: "For 2024, I obviously hope for Eamonn that his back improves, he's not in pain and can move around more."

Ruth has also faced her own challenges, including the tragic death of her sister Julia, who took her own life in 2019.

She now cares for her elderly mother, who suffers from Alzheimer's and resides in a care home near Ruth's residence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad