Rubbish goes up in flames inside derelict building in Fleetwood

Two fire engines from Fleetwood attended the scene in Station Road shortly before 3.40pm today (Wednesday, August 18).

The incident involved a quantity of rubbish inside the building, the fire service said.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

Crews then damped down the rubbish to prevent reignition.

Firefighters were in attendance for around half an hour.

