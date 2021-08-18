Two people wanted after ATM damaged following 'small explosion' at Bispham SPAR store

The thieves raided the ATM at the SPAR store in Kincraig Road at around 3.50am today (Tuesday, August 17).

Pictures shared on social media show the surrounding wall and roof of the convenience store suffered significant damage in the blast.

Officers initially said the offenders fled the scene with a "quantity of cash", but they have now confirmed they left empty-handed.

Detectives now want to speak to John O’Brian and Toni Butcher in connection with the offence following CCTV enquiries.

DC Paul Edmondson, of Blackpool Police, said: "O'Brian and Butcher are wanted by police in connection with a serious offence.

"A SPAR store was left badly damaged during this incident in an attempted burglary.

“If you have seen either person, or know where they are, please call police immediately on 101".

A SPAR store in Bispham was "badly damaged" after robbers attempted to steal cash from an ATM. (Credit: Paula Monaghan Shallcross)

O’Brian - also known as Scottish Tony and Ryan McKeenan - 36, of Portree Road, Bispham, is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with a large, crooked nose.

Butcher, 32, also of Portree Road, is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with long brown hair and blue eyes.

She may have a red mark around her neck.

John O’Brian (pictured left) and Toni Butcher (pictured right) are wanted in connection with the offence. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 0170 of August 17.

In an emergency always call 999.

You can also report it online at the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.