The RSPCA Preston and District Branch are in need of two full-time animal care assistants at their rehoming centre in Ribbleton.

What does an animal care assistant do?

Although you'll get to do lovely jobs like feeding animals, you'll also have to do the mucky stuff like cleaning where the animals live.

There's still other fun parts of the job such as exercising, getting animals socialising and grooming the domestic animals.

Applicants must be 18 and over, have knowledge and experience in animal behaviour and animal husbandry relating to dogs and cats within a kennels and cattery environment.

A spokeperson for the RSPCA said: “The ideal candidates must be fully flexible and be prepared to occasionally work additional hours to suit the needs of the branch and cover annual leave.”

Shifts will cover Monday to Sunday on a flexible rota with an hourly pay of £11.44.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday, June 14.

If you have not heard anything by Tuesday, June 18, then your application has been unsuccessful.