An adorable tan and white pocket bully is in need of a loving home after being found abandoned in a garage.

Pendle Dogs are trying to find Sweetpea - a two-three-year-old pocket pocket bully a loving family after she was found alongside several other dogs abandoned and starving in a garage.

A spokesperson for Pendle Dogs said: “Sweetpea was found alongside several other dogs abandoned and starving in a garage.

“She has come such a long way in the last few weeks but what she went through has left her with specific needs.

Sweetpea struggles to cope with the outside world and needs a home with a garden where she feels safe.

"In time things may get better but for now her own outside area is essential.

She can possible live with a male dog but no cats or children under the age of 10.

“Sweetpea is perfect in the house, she's clean non destructive and extremely lovable. She’s ok to be left for short periods of time but wouldn't cope in a home where she was left alone daily.”

