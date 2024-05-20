A emaciated pocket bully who was found in Preston with cropped ears is doing ‘fabulous’ at the RSPCA in Preston and has also put on some weight. The young brown-coloured dog who has been named Moana was seen straying by a member of the public in Moor Nook in February. Providing an update on their Facebook page, alongside some before and after pictures, a spokesperson for the RSPCA Preston \u0026 District Branch said: “We wanted to share with our wonderful supporters on how our beautiful Moana has been doing since arriving at the centre in February. “Moana was found in Moor Nook Park and brought to us extremely emaciated and in poor condition. Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone Sign up for our free newsletters now\n\nREAD MORE: “Since arriving Moana has spent some time in foster to help build up her weight and she is doing fabulous.” The spokesperson added that she was slowly reaching her ideal body condition and was also working on some training to get her ready for finding her forever home. “We wanted to thank you each and everyone that helped donate food and jumpers to Moana when she arrived as well as your continued support. “Please note Moana is not ready for adoption and we will not be taking any applications at present.”\n\nAnyone who can help the RSPCA’s investigation can contact the inspectorate appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident number 01228034.