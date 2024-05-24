Watch more of our videos on Shots!

WARNING - this article contains distressing images and upsetting content.

A poorly young dog who died on his way to a veterinary hospital after being found in a park in Blackpool has prompted an appeal for information from the RSPCA.

The male spaniel type dog was seen in a distressed state near the bowling green at Watson Road Park by a member of the public on Wednesday (22 May).

The RSPCA are appealing for information after the emaciated dog found abandoned in Watson Road Park, Blackpool, suffered a seizure and died.

It’s believed he may have been deliberately abandoned.

He was taken to the PDSA’s pet hospital in Hawes Side Lane by the finder but was reported to have suffered a seizure on the way there and sadly passed away before he could be seen by a vet.

Distressing photographs show the spaniel had thin and missing fur in several areas as a result of a severe flea infestation and there were live insects seen on his body.

Believed to be between 18 months and two years old, he wasn’t microchipped, neutered or wearing a collar.

The vet who examined him described his condition as emaciated and contacted the RSPCA because of welfare concerns.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Kelly Nix, who collected the spaniel’s body, said: “It was a really sad sight to see such a lovely young dog in such a pitiful state of health.

“He was extremely thin and suffering from a severe flea allergy which would have left him feeling very uncomfortable.

“We’re very grateful to the person who found him for taking prompt action and doing all they could to get him urgent veterinary help.

“I’m very keen to find out more about the circumstances which led to him being found like this and we’d urge anyone with first-hand information to contact us.”

The incident comes after the charity appealed for information about another dog who was found dead in Blackpool last month.

The whippet-type dog was discovered by a member of the public in a bin in Chesterfield Road on 14 April and taken to a local vet.