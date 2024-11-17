RSPB Fairhaven Lake Visitor Centre in Lytham announces sad closure
The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) Fairhaven Lake visitor centre and shop announced the news on their Facebook page earlier this week citing the cost of living as one of the factors.
They said: “Our most recent challenge has been the global and domestic financial pressures of the past two years which have had an ongoing impact; not only on our finances, but also on the finances of our partners, members, and supporters, who are so crucial to helping us save nature.
“As part of this review, we looked at our nature reserve operations, including RSPB Fairhaven Lake. Through this review the difficult decision has been made for RSPB operations at Fairhaven Lake to cease.
“This includes the running of the visitor centre and retail facility, and the education delivery to schools, in line with our national strategy for education.
“We are proud that work delivered here by staff and volunteers over the years has benefited wildlife and provided much enjoyment and many opportunities for visitors and school children to connect with and learn about local wildlife and the natural world.”
This closure will take place next year. In the meantime, the visitor centre and shop will remain open to the public as usual, however there may be some changes to opening hours at times.
They added: “RSPB Fairhaven Lake Visitor Centre has a special place in the hearts of many and this decision is not one we have taken lightly.
“We would like to thank Fylde Borough Council, our many visitors and loyal customers over the years and our wonderful team of staff and volunteers for their continued dedication.
“Thank you for your support over the years and we look forward to seeing you in the visitor centre in the meantime.”
Fairhaven Lake is owned and managed by Fylde Borough Council with the RSPB having run the centre in partnership with them since 1997.
Fairhaven Lake and all of its other amenities will be unchanged and remain open for the public to continue to enjoy.
There are three Ribble sites: Fairhaven Lake Visitor Centre, Marshside and Hesketh Out Marsh.
