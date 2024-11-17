25 fabulously festive pictures as Lytham lights up for Christmas with Charlotte Dawson, the Grinch and Santa

By Emma Downey
Published 17th Nov 2024, 14:22 GMT
Lytham was transformed into a Christmas haven over the weekend as the big lights switch on got underway.

Hundreds turned out to watch the lantern parade down Clifton Street on Saturday and then the switch on by former Coronation Street star Sherrie Hewson and Blackpool celebrity Charlotte Dawson, along with competition winner Karen Shackleton.

Take a look at some of the fabulously festive pictures.

Charlotte Dawson with her son and Father Christmas at the Lytham Christmas Lights Switch on 2024.

1. Lytham Christmas Lights Switch on 2024

Charlotte Dawson with her son and Father Christmas at the Lytham Christmas Lights Switch on 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Former EastEnders actress Cheryl Fergison with Father Christmas.

2. Lytham Christmas Lights Switch on 2024

Former EastEnders actress Cheryl Fergison with Father Christmas. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Crowds at the Lytham Christmas Lights Switch on 2024.

3. Lytham Christmas Lights Switch on 2024

Crowds at the Lytham Christmas Lights Switch on 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Lytham Christmas Lights get switched on.

4. The Lytham Christmas Lights Switch 2024

The Lytham Christmas Lights get switched on. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Charlotted Dawson speaks to the crowd.

5. Lytham Christmas Lights Switch on 2024

Charlotted Dawson speaks to the crowd. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Actress Sherrie Hewson speaks to the crowd.

6. Lytham Christmas Lights Switch on 2024

Actress Sherrie Hewson speaks to the crowd. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

