Hundreds turned out to watch the lantern parade down Clifton Street on Saturday and then the switch on by former Coronation Street star Sherrie Hewson and Blackpool celebrity Charlotte Dawson, along with competition winner Karen Shackleton.
Take a look at some of the fabulously festive pictures.
1. Lytham Christmas Lights Switch on 2024
Charlotte Dawson with her son and Father Christmas at the Lytham Christmas Lights Switch on 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Lytham Christmas Lights Switch on 2024
Former EastEnders actress Cheryl Fergison with Father Christmas. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Lytham Christmas Lights Switch on 2024
Crowds at the Lytham Christmas Lights Switch on 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. The Lytham Christmas Lights Switch 2024
The Lytham Christmas Lights get switched on. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
5. Lytham Christmas Lights Switch on 2024
Charlotted Dawson speaks to the crowd. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
6. Lytham Christmas Lights Switch on 2024
Actress Sherrie Hewson speaks to the crowd. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard