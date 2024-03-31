The Open, one of the sport’s four major tournaments and the only one outside the USA, has been hosted by Royal Lytham and St Annes 11 times, but not since 2012. Hopes of it being the Open venue in 2026, 100 years after it hosted the tournament for the first time, were dashed when nearby Royal Birkdale in Southport was chosen. The Fylde course, renowned around the world for its Open history, has been chosen to host the AIG Women’s Open for a sixth time that year, but it is The Open which is the most sought-after honour, bringing as it does massive crowds and a multi-million pound boost to the local economy, along with renewed global recognition. The most recent Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes was won by South African Ernie Els and attracted an attendance of 180,000. The club has applied to Fylde Council for planning permission for, says the application, “remodelling works to the course associated with hosting future championship tournaments”. The council verdict is expected shortly.

Sign up for our free newsletters now The proposed work, which would start in November if given the go-ahead, consists of the addition of a new practice ground and practice tee; building of a new tee on the 14th hole; alterations to reroute the 11th fairway; works to improve the road system to provide access around the course for routine maintenance and for hosting future championship tournaments, associated provision / alteration irrigation systems, drainage to bunker bases and additional minor landscaping works. Maintenance works which have been taking place in recent weeks are unrelated to the application. Royal Lytham and St Annes club secretary Richard Cutler said: “We are progressing with plans to develop and improve our course and facilities for the benefit of our members and to enhance our ability to host professional championships in future. "Work is taking place over this winter and is planned for next winter also. "We have kept our members fully informed of our plans and have engaged with key stakeholders including The Royal & Ancient (golf’s governing body). "Royal Lytham and St Annes has a long tradition of hosting championships and we believe these plans are an important step in helping to ensure that that continues for many years to come.”