Knott End Golf Club celebrates paying off 25 year clubhouse mortgage by staging special competition
The clubhouse has been hailed as a cornerstone of the local community and recreation activities since its construction in 1999.
This special competition, which took place on Saturday March 30, was open to all members.
The clubhouse, which has been more than just a place to start and end rounds of golf, has hosted countless community events, charity fundraisers, and has been a gathering place for friends and families to celebrate milestones and create lasting memories.
Mark Preston, the clubs new chairman, said :"The mortgage payoff marks a new chapter for the club.
"It enables us to invest more in maintenance of the course and upgrades to the facilities, and potentially lower membership fees, making the sport more accessible to everyone in the community.”
