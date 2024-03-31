Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The clubhouse has been hailed as a cornerstone of the local community and recreation activities since its construction in 1999.

This special competition, which took place on Saturday March 30, was open to all members.

The clubhouse, which has been more than just a place to start and end rounds of golf, has hosted countless community events, charity fundraisers, and has been a gathering place for friends and families to celebrate milestones and create lasting memories.

Sign up for our free newsletters now Mark Preston, the clubs new chairman, said :”The mortgage payoff marks a new chapter for the club.