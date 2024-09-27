Royal date for council leader Lynn Williams as she receives her MBE from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle
Coun Williams attended the investiture ceremony with her family on Wednesday, September 25 after being named in the King's Birthday Honours List in June this year.
Her honour is in recognition of her work which includes spearheading the town's ambitious regeneration programme. She has also been a volunteer for the Citizens Advice Bureau in the town for 30 years.
Coun Williams said: "It was a lovely day and I was able to take my family with me to the ceremony. I received my MBE from Princess Anne and she remembered coming to Blackpool to visit the Citizens Advice Bureau and Streetlife. She talked about that and about Blackpool and its challenges and the work we are doing here."
She works locally as a solicitor and was joined at the investiture by her daughters Rosalyn and Grace and her partner Patrick.
She has also helped shape improvements to Children's Services, headed a review of youth services and led on the It Stops Here campaign to tackle abuse. In Claremont, she was also a founder member of the Magic Club which is now a hub for 400 young people in the ward.
Coun Williams, who hasrepresented Claremont since being elected in 2015, became the town's first female council leader in 2020.
