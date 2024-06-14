King's Birthday Honour for council leader whose daughter inspired her to take up politics
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coun Lynn Williams is the first female leader of Blackpool Council and has played a major role in securing hundreds of millions of pounds of Levelling Up funding.
She said the honour for services to local government was acknowledgement of the hard work of many people, and the pride everyone felt in striving towards transforming Blackpool.
Coun Williams said: "I am very proud on behalf of the town and I want it to be for the people who are doing such good things in Blackpool. Not just within the council, but in the voluntary and private sector.
"It's a combined effort by people working very hard for the town we love so much. The plans for regeneration have been in place before my time, but it has ramped up recently with funding for initiatives such as housing intervention.
"We have to work with government and it is incumbent upon me, as council leader, to get the best for our town and our people.
"It's not enough just having a great vision. It is about showing you are doing it for the right reason and that you can deliver."
Blackpool has received nearly £250m of new funding to turbo-charge regeneration with investment in jobs, education and housing,
Coun Williams, who works locally as a solicitor and has two daughters Rosalyn and Grace with her partner Patrick, added she also took personal pride in the honour.
She said: "My political career was ignited by my own daughter complaining that there was nothing much for young people to do here.
"By standing as a councillor and subsequently being appointed as leader, I have been fortunate enough to help influence the opportunities, facilities and life chances for our young people.
“They represent the future of our wonderful town, I am proud to be able to champion better outcomes for them, their families and all our residents.”
Coun Williams has represented Claremont since being elected in 2015 and became the town's first female council leader in 2020.
She has also helped shape improvements to Children's Services, headed a review of youth services and led on the It Stops Here campaign to tackle abuse.
She was also a founder member of the Magic Club which is now a hub for 400 young people in Claremont, and has been a volunteer for the Citizens Advice Bureau for 30 years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.