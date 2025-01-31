Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has renewed calls for the Metropole Hotel to be closed to asylum seekers - claiming its residents have suffered ill-treatment.

Mr Webb wants the hotel on Central Promenade, which is owned by Britannia Hotels, to be returned to its original tourism use and restored "to its former glory."

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb outside the Metropole Hotel | Chris Webb

He accused Serco, which operates the accommodation on behalf of the Home Office, of providing inadequate security, food and care for its 500 residents.

Mr Webb said: "I am hearing directly from asylum seekers in the hotel about the alleged mistreatment they are suffering including a lack of access to food, poor hygiene standards, a lack of fire procedure, alleged verbal abuse, and the psychological torment of being housed in such an unstable and unsuitable environment.

"I have heard heartbreaking accounts of people in dangerous and potentially life-threatening conditions and I’m extremely concerned that the situation is a tragedy waiting to happen.” He also says Serco has ignored his requests to visit the hotel.

But Serco has refuted Mr Webb's claims and says the safety and wellbeing of the Metropole's residents "is our top priority".

A Serco spokesperson said: "Our staff treat all the people in our accommodation with respect and dignity and their safety and wellbeing is our top priority, including providing regular balanced meals.

"We believe this hotel is safe and well run and are meeting MP Chris Webb on Monday to discuss his concerns."

Mr Webb has been calling for the Metropole to be closed to asylum seekers since last September when he also met with Asylum Minister Dame Angela Eagle to discuss the issue. Asylum seekers were first moved into The Metropole in September 2021 despite council concerns public services were already under pressure.

Mr Webb, whose own mother worked at the Metropole when it was owned by Butlin's, added: "This place is a symbol of our town's warmth and spirit. We must honour that legacy by ensuring that the Metropole serves a purpose that benefits all of us.”

Recent speculation that the Norbreck Castle Hotel and the former Warbreck House civil service offices could be used as accommodation of asylum seekers has been dismissed.