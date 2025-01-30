Councillors condemn social media rumours over asylum seekers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors have condemned 'irresponsible' claims that former civil service offices in Blackpool could be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

Coun Julie Sloman told a full meeting of the council that speculation which had been spread on social media about Warbreck House was upsetting for many residents living in the area.

Coun Dave Flanagan, who represents Greenlands ward which includes Warbreck House, also said that such rumours had raised concerns.

He said 'a number of conversations' had been had with the owners of the site and the speculation was "completely untrue" but had "caused distress to residents".

Warbreck House was occupied by thousands of civil servants before they were relocated to other offices in 2023 and 2024. A fire in June 2024 caused serious damage to the building.

Serco, which operates accommodation on behalf of the Home Office, has previously said there are no plans to use Warbreck House for asylum seekers - and reiterated that position when approached by the Local Democracy Service in January.

The Metropole Hotel on Central Promenade, which is owned by the Britannia Group, is currently being used to house around 220 asylum seekers.

Last month the council also dismissed online speculation to say there is no truth to claims shared anonymously on Facebook about plans to move asylum seekers from the Metropole Hotel to the Norbreck Castle Hotel this year.

Pipesafe, a London-based property development company which owns the Warbreck Hill Road site, revealed last November its future proposals for the land include housing, shops and a medical centre.