Future of fire-ravaged former DWP site Warbreck House remains unclear

There has still been no announcement about future plans for hulking, fire-ravaged Warbreck House on the outskirts of Bispham - which was once the work base for almost 3,000 civil servants.

Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) workers at the site relocated to a swish new office in the centre of Blackpool in June last year, as part of the resort’s redevelopment project.

That move has been called a major economic boost for Blackpool town centre.

The sprawling Warbreck House site | NationalWorld

However, it remains unclear what is to happen at the huge Warbreck House site, which stretches towards Bispham and neighbours a large plot of land earmarked for housing.

It is believed that the former DWP site itself will be eventually allocated for housing, but no plans have been mooted at this stage.

Rumours that the site was to be used to house asylum seekers were quashed by Government department SERCO.

Since the DWP staff departed, the main building has been targeted by vandals and late on June 7 this year, the premises were engulfed in a huge blaze.

The huge blaze at Warbreck House | Third party

Ten fire engines and numerous specialist appliances responded to the incident, with more than 50 firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.

Contrary to some beliefs, the site is not owned by Blackpool Council or the DWP but by a private company called Pipesafe, which is based in London and led by director Robert Tchenguiz, an entrepreneur and property investor.

The Gazette has approached Pipesafe for a comment about future plans for the site.