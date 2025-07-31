Rock royalty in wool - Ozzy Osbourne gets a yarn bombing tribute.

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Jul 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 12:11 BST
A whimsical woolly tribute to rock icon Ozzy Osbourne has locals smiling, blending heavy metal flair with crafty charm.

A delightful and quirky tribute to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has appeared in across Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

The eye-catching creation, a crocheted postbox topper showcases the Prince of Darkness in yarn form complete with his signature dark sunglasses, crucifix necklace, and jet-black locks.

Perched beside him is a red-haired companion - possibly a nod to wife Sharon Osbourne and an adorable crocheted bat, a cheeky reference to Ozzy’s infamous on-stage moment in 1982.

Crafted with meticulous detail and brimming with personality, the topper sits atop a vivid purple base with the name ‘OZZY’ in white yarn.

Ozzy Osbourne tribute.placeholder image
Ozzy Osbourne tribute. | Kath Houghton

It’s not only a celebration of one of Birmingham's most iconic sons but also part of a wider trend of ‘yarn bombing’ or ‘knit graffiti,’ where local crafters use knitting and crochet to decorate public spaces with humor and heart.

These creations are often anonymous, but they reflect a tight-knit (pun intended) community spirit and a passion for both local pride and pop culture.

The Ozzy topper has quickly become a favorite photo opportunity and its craftsmanship hasn't gone unnoticed.

The crocheted cape with a bat motif behind Ozzy, the textured hair and even the bat’s big, playful eyes show a dedication to detail and fun.

These types of tributes are more than just decoration - they're local art, lovingly made and joyfully shared.

Ozzy Osbourne tribute.placeholder image
Ozzy Osbourne tribute. | Karen Thomas

Whether you're a lifelong Black Sabbath fan or simply appreciate a bit of cheerful street art this topper hits all the right notes.

As communities continue to find creative ways to express themselves, it’s heartening to see yarn and rock 'n' roll coming together in such a whimsical, unexpected tribute.

Long live the Prince of Darkness - in wool and in spirit.

Related topics:Ozzy OsbourneBlackpoolFyldeBlack SabbathLancashire

