Blackpool RNLI volunteers launched into action four times in less than three days, including a late-night yacht tow and two emergency shouts over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The first alert came shortly before 1am on Sunday after concerns were raised for a person on North Pier.

Volunteer crews were preparing to launch when the situation was resolved by police and no launch was required.

Later the same day, at 9.01pm, HM Coastguard tasked the Atlantic 85 lifeboat to search for a reported broken-down sailing vessel near the Lune Estuary off Rossall.

After a search, the incident was traced to the North Wales coast where Rhyl RNLI took over. The Blackpool crew returned to station.

On Bank Holiday Monday at 9.59am, the D-class lifeboat was launched following reports of a person in the water near Gynn Square.

Beach Patrol recovered the casualty to shore.

Police later confirmed the individual sadly died in hospital.

A spokesman for RNLI Blackpool said: “Our thoughts are with the family of that person and also with the rescuers who were quick to respond.”

The fourth call came in the early hours of Tuesday.

At 2.47am, the Atlantic 85 William and Eleanor was launched to assist a yacht two miles off Rossall Point.

The vessel had run out of fuel and was at anchor. Crews towed it safely into Fleetwood before returning to station at 7.20am.

The RNLI reminded anyone who sees someone in difficulty at the coast to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Beach safety tips

Check the safety signs and flags around the beach, be aware of any dangers.

Be aware of sea conditions, including currents and winds.

Stay within your swimming abilities.

Do not let your child swim alone - children are safest when supervised.

If you need help, raise your hand.

If you get in to difficulties, stay calm - remember Float to Live.

For more safety advice, visit: hmcoastguard.uk/on-the-beach