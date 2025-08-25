Lancashire Police confirm death of woman following incident on Blackpool Promenade

Police have confirmed a woman has died following an incident on Blackpool’s Promenade.

Officers were spotted on the Prom near Gynn Square this morning, while HM Coastguard and Blackpool Beach Patrol gathered next to the Hole in the Wall cafe on Lower Walk.

It was reported a woman had been pulled from the sea near Gynn Square on the seafront.

This afternoon Lancashire Police have confirmed the death of a woman following the reports.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at about 10am today (Monday, August 25th) following reports a woman had been pulled from the sea opposite the Belvedere Hotel at Blackpool.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services at the scene and at hospital the woman sadly later died.”

“Following enquiries the woman, in her 30s, has now been identified and her next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts are with her loved ones.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”