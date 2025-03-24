A revised scheme to transform a former Pizza Hut outlet on Cleveleys seafront into padel tennis courts and refreshments has been lodged with planners - this time entailing the demolition of the former fast food building.

The new proposals come three months after a similar scheme, which would have retained the former Pizza Hut building as a cafe and offered three padel courts, were approved by planners.

However, it has now been decided that the old fast food premises, which have been empty for a number of years, are no longer needed and will be demolished to create more space and allow for an extra court.

Plans have been submitted to demolish this former Pizza Hut building in Cleveleys | National World

The new plans, received by planners on Monday March 17, seek approval for a change of use for the proposed erection of four padel courts with a smaller, ancillary food and beverage unit along with a toilet and shower block.

The new scheme also includes associated lighting, landscaping and infrastructure, following the demolition of the existing restaurant.

Padel tennis, a racquet sport which is a mix between tennis and squash, is played on an enclosed court with walls used as part of the game, typically in doubles, with solid, stringless rackets. It has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

The applicants behind the amended plans are the Property Alliance Group, who were behind the previou plans.

Overhead view of the plns for the former Pizza hute site in Cleveleys|Cube Architecture af Design | Cube Architecture af Design

In a planning statement in support of the new application, consultants Ashton Hale sad; “ A recent application (LPA Ref. 24/00555/FUL) was granted by Wyre Council at the site in December 2024 for the approved use of padel courts alongside the re-use for the restaurant unit at the site.

“The applicant has chosen to submit an amended scheme at the site, proposing the demolition of the restaurant unit, and the inclusion of an additional court. This application follows discussions between the applicant and padel court operators who have viewed this revised scheme as a more appealing layout. “

Cube Architecture af Design, in new design and access statement, said: “The proposals seek full planning approval for demolition of the former Pizza Hut Unit in its entirety and the construction one open padel court in the location of the building footprint alongside the construction of three covered Padel Courts within an existing parking area to the rear of Unit.

“The application also seeks approval for citing a Prefab WC and Shower Block and Servery which will be ancillary to the Padel Facility.

“The proposals seek to deliver high-quality sports and recreation facilities in a vibrant sea front location which will provide sports provision for the local community that has both physical and social benefits across all age groups.”

The plans are currently pending approval.