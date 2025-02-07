A scheme to transform a former Pizza Hut outlet on Cleveleys seafront into a cafe with padel tennis courts to the rear is now awaiting progress after the application was approved by planners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals consist of the erection of three padel courts and the use of the vacant restaurant as a cafe, with associated areas of hardstanding, means of enclosure, lighting and associated infrastructure.

Planning officers at Wyre gave the scheme the green light, with a number of conditions, on December 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Pizza Hut premises on Cleveleys seafront | National World

The premises, known as Unit A of Jubilee Leisure Park on North Promenade, are currently empty, with work on the new development yet to get underway.

Applicants, the Property Alliance Group, who submitted the proposals in August last year, have been approached for an update on the scheme, which attracted four letters of support from local residents.

Padel tennis, a racquet sport which is a mix between tennis and squash, has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

Each court is one third of the size of a tennis court and is generally surrounded by walls of glass and metallic mesh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning consultants NJL Consulting stated on behalf of the application: “Unit A, formerly occupied by Pizza Hut, is to be repurposed as a café for use by both padel players and the general public.

How the site looked as a Pizza Hut outlet | National World

“It will be repurposed (including minor demolition) to deliver a new 314.6sqm café incorporating ancillary padel facility functions (equipment hire etc) and outdoor seating areas.

“The outdoor seating areas will be provided to the front of the café and to the north of the padel court next to the café.

“Given that the development seeks to repurpose an existing structure, it is our view that the proposed café bears no material impact on the surrounding character.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Padel facility users would utilise the existing car park associated with Jubilee Leisure Park.

The premises have been empty for three years, since RJ’s Sports Bar was forced to shut down after the owner said he could no longer guarantee the safety of customers and staff following repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour.

RJ’s closed its doors on Saturday, January 29 2022, just four months after its grand opening in September 2021.

The site was previously occuped by Pizza Hut, which opened on the Jubilee Park site in 2006 but became a casulaty of the Covid pamdemic and c;osed in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the second recent planning application which will radically alter the use of the Jubilee Leisure Park units.

A planning application for a change of use of the vacant Harvester pub into a veterinary practice run by Andrew Mellor Veterinary Surgeons has also been approved.