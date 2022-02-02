Cleveleys sports bar shuts down as owner says it is 'no longer safe' due to repeated attacks from antisocial punter

RJ's Sports Bar on North Promenade closed its doors on Saturday, January 29, just four months after its grand opening in September last year.

Police had been called to the pub at 5pm that day to reports that a man had come into the bar and was 'arguing and refusing to leave'.

Owner John Sherwood said: "I just don't feel it's a safe place to be any more. He came into the building on Saturday very drunk, a child was nearly hurt, a person with autism was abused verbally, and a customer nearly got punched.

RJ's Sports Bar has closed just four months after it was renovated

"As an owner I just don't feel it's a safe place to be while this person is able to come in here and cause trouble."

Mr Sherwood announced the untimely closure of his business online with a sign which read: "Due to escalating issues that are now in the hands of the police, we felt it would no longer be safe for the public to continue operating. We'd like to thank everyone for their support."

Loyal customers took to social media to express their disappointment. Julia Claire said: "Such a shame, I go in regularly on my own as it is the only place I felt so safe to be. Such a community atmosphere, such a shame its all be ruined."

Ashleigh Simpson said: "How awful, such a lovely bar as well with great atmosphere! I hope it can be sorted quickly."

But Mr Sherwood stuck by his decicion.

"I think people's safety is more important than money," he said. "Unfortunately we will lose money on this.

"This has been going on since October. I have a duty of care to my staff and customers, and I can't spend every second of the day in the bar just in case he comes walking through the door."

POLICE SAID:

"We were called around 5pm on Saturday (January 29) to a report of a public order offence at RJ’s Sports Bar in North Promenade, Cleveleys.

"It was reported a man was arguing and refusing to leave.

"The man left the bar before police arrived."