The Restorative Justice team play a key part in dealing with such disputes - this could be from minor disputes at school, issues between neighbours to low level offending or even more serious, complex crimes.

The police said: "We're looking to recruit volunteers covering Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, who'll be allocated and responsible for a small case load.

"The cases that you handle will have mainly been referred from Police Officers, so your volunteering role really does make a difference in reducing demand for our frontline officers.

"The role is rewarding and offers flexibility, with scope to explore and further your knowledge across other areas of business managed by the team."

The call has drawn mixed reactions on Lancashire Police's Facebook pages, with one person hailing the move as a good opportunity to take on a rewarding role and give something back.

Another slammed the idea and said the police should not call on volunteers to do their work.