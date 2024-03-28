Suspect wanted after man attacked with hammer on Sandy Lane in Preston
A man is wanted by police in connection with an assault in Preston.
Police were called to a report of an assault outside an address on Sandy Lane on March 14
Officers found a man in his 30s had been attacked with a hammer when they arrived.
Detectives on Thursday launched an appeal to find Lee Hobson who they wanted to talk to about the incident.
His last known address was Farringdon Close in Preston, but he also has links to Poulton-le-Fylde.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting log 1496 of March 14.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.