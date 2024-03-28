Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is wanted by police in connection with an assault in Preston.

Police were called to a report of an assault outside an address on Sandy Lane on March 14

Officers found a man in his 30s had been attacked with a hammer when they arrived.

Lee Hobson is wanted in connection with an assault in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Detectives on Thursday launched an appeal to find Lee Hobson who they wanted to talk to about the incident.

Hobson, 46, is described as white, of medium build, 5ft 10ins tall with shaved hair.

His last known address was Farringdon Close in Preston, but he also has links to Poulton-le-Fylde.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting log 1496 of March 14.