Blackpool’s Grand Theatre has announced the completion of almost a year-long restoration and repair project.

The work included repairing the Grade II* listed building’s stonework, replacing and repointing damaged brickwork, restoring the Victorian iron rainwater goods, and replacing large areas of slate and lead on the two acres of roof.

It also included the restoration of the theatre’s famous Grand sign and ‘pineapple’ finial which was destroyed due to storms in 2018. The project was funded with support from a £450,000 grant from Arts Council England’s Capital Investment Programme and work began in July 2024.

Preston-based Cassidy and Ashton provided a range of professional services to the project, acting as lead consultant and building surveyor from inspection to completion. This included technical design, procurement and tendering, listed building consent, contract administration and project management.

Mark Trickett, senior chartered building surveyor, Cassidy + Ashton, added: “This refurbishment work will significantly improve a Grade II* listed heritage asset and mean the theatre can continue to be enjoyed by the local community for generations to come. Helping to restore iconic, culturally significant buildings is always exciting and it’s been particularly pleasing to see architectural features such as the pineapple finial to the top of the dome and the stone ‘The Grand Theatre’ signage returned to their former glory.”

Funding

The funding from The Arts Council marks the first phase of funding towards a £15 million Capital Development Plan which will futureproof the theatre, enrich Church Street and improve the experience of customers and visiting companies.

Adam Knight, chief executive, Blackpool Grand Theatre said: “We are hugely grateful to Arts Council England for this significant and very timely investment in our heritage building, which has been struggling to cope with the impact of climate change and recent Irish Sea storms.

“The results of these specialist restoration works are terrific and make a demonstrable positive contribution to the revitalisation of the town centre. The capital investment has also realised a long-term ambition to recreate the much-missed illuminated Grand sign and return the theatre’s famous dome and iconic pineapple finial to their former glory.

“The Arts Council’s £450,000 support has also enabled us to use as match funds the generous donations given by the community and marks the beginning of the journey to fully restore Frank Matcham’s masterpiece!”

Rebecca Ball, North area director, Arts Council England, said: “This is an exciting time for Blackpool Grand. The successful completion of this restoration paves the way for future development, while the theatre continues to showcase an eclectic and diverse programme for its audiences.

“I visited the theatre only a couple of weeks ago and saw first-hand the fantastic restoration that’s taken place. I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to support this work, ensuring that for years to come the theatre can continue to deliver creative opportunities, both for local communities in Blackpool and for the many visitors drawn to the town.”