Blackpool Grand Theatre is bringing the joy of live entertainment to Mother’s Day this year with an incredible offer- find out more below.

The Grand is putting all the leading ladies in the spotlight this Mother’s Day with a dazzling Two-for-One Ticket Offer for spectacular live shows at Blackpool Grand Theatre.

When can the discount be used?

These showstopping savings will only be on offer from Monday, March 24 to Sunday, March 30.

What can the discount be used on?

Just some of the shows with fantastic Mother’s Day Two-for-One offers include:

You can treat your mum this Mother's Day with a Two-for-One Ticket Offer for live shows at Blackpool Grand Theatre. | various

Magnificent musicals - such as an electrifying new Grand Theatre co-production of Grease the Musical; the smash-hit rock ‘n’ roll spec-tacle Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story; the vivacious stiletto- filled sensation There’s Something About Jamie; the glorious New York tale of sin and salvation Guys and Dolls; and the last ever outing for Menopause the Musical 2.

Outstanding drama – such as an unforgettable royal appointment with Moira Buffini’s fiercely funny, fly- on-the-wall comedy Handbagged featuring fun reworkings of 80s pop classics; and Caroline Graham’s captivating crime chiller Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badgers Drift revealing its thrilling theatrical premiere.

Dramatic dance experiences – such as renowned choreographer Rosie Kay presenting her ‘beautiful and thrilling’ new work A Thing Of Beauty; London City Ballet bringing a breathtaking showcase of rarely seen international pieces, and the major new dance work DETENTION from the internationally renowned Gary Clarke Company.

Fantastic family fun – such as a stunning stage adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s brilliantly heart-warming novel Pig Heart Boy; the totally roarsome Natural History Museum presents Dinosaurs Live, and, of course, The Grand’s fabulous, family pantomime Beauty and the Beast starring Britain’s Got Talent Finalist and panto favourite Steve Royle, with further star casting to be announced.

Big nights out with famous names - such as wonderful one night stands with Julian Clary, Omid Djalili, Aled Jones, Craig Revel Horwood and amazing adventurer Simon Reeve.

And spectacular live music nights - such as Something About Lennon as Daniel Taylor brings the music legend to life once more in a heartfelt tribute; keeping the faith with the welcome return of Northen Live; rocking with Queen by Candlelight and spicing up your life with The Spice Girls Experience!

Where do I book?

To book your Two-for-One tickets visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/mother from Monday, March 24 right through to Sunday 30 March for a full list of included shows, offers and booking details.

You can also call the theatre on 01253 290190 but be prepared for delays due to high demand.

Any final notes from the Blackpool Grand?

Mother’s Day offers CANNOT be used against previously booked tickets and all tickets are non-refundable.

Some tickets will also be limited, there will only be four tickets available per household per show, terms and conditions will apply.

The theatre does expect the tickets to go fast and once they’re gone, they’re gone.