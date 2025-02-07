Fears have been raised residents could have left their homes 'for no reason' if a proposed new spectator stand is not built at Blackpool Football Club's Bloomfield Road stadium.

The club has dragged its heels over plans to replace the existing temporary East Stand at the ground with a permanent structure, with the scheme being part of a two phase project funded partly by £6.5m from the Blackpool Town Deal.

Bloomfield Road stadium | Local Democracy Reporting Service

The first phase, which has also yet to start but has planning permission, is to deliver community sports pitches alongside the stadium for the Revoe Sports Village.

The council has used Town Deal funding to acquire properties on Henry Street required for the East Stand development, with just two houses and a business still to acquire.

But a planning application has yet to be submitted for that proposal by the club which has blamed rising costs for the delay. A council report says the club is expected to invest at least £10m in the project.

Artist's impression of Revoe Sports Village | n/a

The report, presented to the council's Tourism, Economy and Communities Scrutiny Committee, says: "Blackpool Football Club are currently undertaking a review of the overall scheme, which has delayed the anticipated programme, but they remain fully committed to the delivery of both phase one (community pitches) and phase two (East Stand development) and we are anticipating a revised programme shortly."

Coun Adrian Hoyle asked for reassurances about the project and told the meeting: "I am concerned that if Blackpool Football Club didn't built the new East Stand we will have acquired that land and people will have moved out of their homes for no reason."

But Nick Gerrard, growth and prosperity programme director at the council, said the club had reassured the council it did want to proceed with a meeting due to take place next week about the scheme.

He said: "There are two phases to the project. The first phase is for the community sports pitches and the contract for that has been signed and tenders for the work are being evaluated now.

"The second element is where the majority of investment is coming from the football club, where they will build the East Stand and some public realm. Blackpool Football Club are telling us they do want to build the East Stand."