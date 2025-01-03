Artist's impression of Revoe Sports Village | n/a

Investment in the town centre, clearing sites to make way for car parks and kick-starting the Revoe Sports Village plans are among the key decisions Blackpool Council will consider over the next four months.

The projects are among 15 items listed in the Forward Plan between January and April. Councillors will also decide next year's level of council tax and consider possible rent rises for tenants living in council houses.

Here are the decisions due to be taken -

1. Investment in the town centre - this issue is being kept under wraps, but is likely to include further negotiations over proposals to build new offices on the site of the former Apollo store on Talbot Road. The scheme for a £45m six storey office block was granted planning permission in September.

2. Applications for business loans above £500,000 - Details of businesses applying for loans are not revealed until funding is finalised, but in the past the council has supported investment such as in the Hampton-by-Hilton Hotel on South Promenade.

Drone image from last year showing work on the new road linking Common Edge Road with the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone (credit Blackpool Council and George Cox Ltd) | Blackpool Council and George Cox Ltd

3. Acquisitions in or adjoining the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone - the completion of a new road linking the enterprise zone with Common Edge Road next year is expected to produce opportunities to bring more business units to the site.

4. To consider making a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to assemble the land needed for the Revoe Community Sports Village project. This also includes property on Henry Street required for a new East Stand at Blackpool Football Club.

5. To consider making a CPO to assemble land to deliver the town centre car parking strategy. A multi-storey car park on the site of the former Syndicate nightclub on Church Street is among the potential options.

6. The Blackpool Children, Young People and Families Strategic Partnership Plan.

7. Proposed LED lighting upgrade at the council's Bickerstaffe House offices.

8. Council tax reduction scheme to support residents who do not pay the full charge.

9. Consider the level of rents and service charges for council house tenants.

Council tax bills will be set

10. Set the budget for the next financial year (2025/26). The council has already been told it will receive an extra £17.7m from central government towards spending on services.

11. Set the level of council tax for the next financial year. The past two years have seen five per cent increases in the bills.

12. Agree the council's capital spending strategy for 2025/26 to 2027/28 and ensure spending is in line with requirements.

13. Consider and adopt treasury management rules which ensure the council's investments are carried out properly.

14. Approve amended rules which will come into force nationally in 2025 over the way the council awards contracts.

15. To agree and support the implementation of the Parent Infant and Early Years Relationship Strategy.